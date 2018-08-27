Remember That Time Kate Middleton Founded a Drinking Society?

Breaking news: Kate Middleton is not Superwoman.

She puts on a good show — all poise and grace for the cameras day in and day out — but even she must relax and let her hair down every now and again. In college, she relaxed with photography and the occasional fashion show — oh and an exclusive alcohol club, which she founded. Say what?

WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Guardian confirmed as much way back in 2007, a whole four years before Middleton married Prince William. The report clarified that she created the club because similar groups at her school didn't allow women to join.

"At university, Kate continued to grow in confidence," the outlet reported. "She co-founded a girls' drinking society, 'annoyed that the old ones excluded women' — but no one remembers her getting very drunk."

While a "drinking society" sounds like a remarkably British version of an American college happy hour, it's more akin to an alcohol-centric fraternity or sorority, or a social club. Drinking societies tend to be more secret, more exclusive, and more under the radar.

Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Students who belong to them dress up to eat and drink together, but keep unnervingly quiet about what goes down, intensifying rumors of ritual and myth surrounding them.

Apparently drinking societies have also purposely excluded women members in the past. As Glamour UK has reported, it's only within the last five years that well-known male drinking societies at universities like Cambridge have even considered letting women join.

Clearly, Middleton took issue with that. Bottoms up, Kate.