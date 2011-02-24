Kate Middleton Debuts New Hat

Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out today for their first public appearance as a couple since their engagement announcement in November. The royal couple attended a lifeboat naming in Trearddur Bay in Anglesey, along the west coast of Wales. This is an appropriate location for the couple's first public outing, as it is where they live and where Prince William serves as a search-and-rescue pilot, ABC News reports. Middleton wore a brown herringbone coat for the event, which she accessorized with chocolate-black gloves and a matching scarf. Our favorite accessory, however, was her lovely brown feather fascinator, which sat atop her pulled-back ponytail. Vivien Sheriff Millinery designed the topper, People reports.

