Kate Middleton Will Debut Her Baby Bump at This Public Event

Kate Middleton has been resting at home since announcing the news of her third pregnancy and the return of hyperemesis gravidarum, or extreme morning sickness. But according to Kensington Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge is set to make her first public appearance since announcing she’s expecting, and the event is sooner than you think.

Middleton will step out alongside her husband, Prince William, and brother-in-law, Prince Harry, on Oct. 10 for cause near and dear to her heart: World Mental Health Day. The expectant royal will attend a reception at Buckingham Palace to “celebrate the contribution of those working in the mental health sector across the U.K.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will attend a reception at Buckingham Palace on World Mental Health Day. pic.twitter.com/P7GLzF8l6V — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 20, 2017

The reception on Tuesday 10 October will celebrate the contribution of those working in the mental health sector across the UK. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 20, 2017

Middleton has long been an advocate for erasing the stigma around mental health, even appearing in a video earlier this week on the topic. The clip, filmed back in January, is an instructional tool to help children be open about their feelings and mental health.

On Tuesday, Prince William hinted that royal baby No. 3 may be coming “sooner than you think,” so all eyes will surely be on the Duchess and her growing baby bump come Oct. 10.

As for us, we’ll be taking bets as to what she’ll wear.