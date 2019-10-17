Kate Middleton Played Pakistan's Most Popular Game In Another Traditional Outfit

Time to hit the field!

On the fourth day of their royal tour in Pakistan, Kate Middleton and Prince William spent some time playing a few rousing games of cricket with local children at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Clad in a cream shalwar kameez by Pakistani designer Gul Ahmed and matching shawl by Maheen Khan, Kate once again showed love for the country's traditional dress. She was all smiles, even as she found herself caught out a few times.

Meanwhile, Prince William was a skilled player as he managed to get in six runs off of an excellent hit. Perhaps Prince William missed his calling as a professional cricket player!

Following their rousing game, the couple were offered gifts, including a cricket bat to take home to their children.

"You must apologize to Prince Louis," a game official told them, "because the bat is bigger than he is." They weren't far from wrong – just this July, the little Prince was spotted in his mother's sunglasses, which dwarfed his face!

While it was all fun and games during the royals' cricket outing, they were spending time with children for an important cause: the British Council's DOSTI program. The program promotes sports as an important element of the developmental process for children, and as such is meant to help build self-esteem and aid with social growth for young participants.

Following the pair's sporty outing, Kate and Prince William made another stop at the Badshashi Mosque within the Walled City. Previously, Prince William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth famously traveled the iconic Islamic monument in Lahore in 1961 alongside Prince Philip.

For this visit, Kate swapped her cream shalwar kameez for teal version with golden accents and a matching headscarf, also by Maheen Khan. Meanwhile, Prince William wore a classy beige suit to complement her.

The royals' tour through Pakistan has lead them through some very interesting sites thus far, and Kate has been photographed stepping out in a litany of traditional garb. It should be interesting to see what she decides to pull out next as the royal tour continues.