Kate Middleton Trades in Her Trusty Boots for an Unexpected Alternative

It's an understatement to say that Kate Middleton is a fan of recycling fashion. She has worn her signature Penelope Chilvers long tassel boots for more than a decade, and it appears as if she's finally worn them into the ground.

On Monday morning, the duchess stepped out in new winter footwear — a pair of combat boots from See by Chloé ($267) — during a visit to King Henry's Walk Community Garden in Islington. For her first official royal engagement of the year, Kate met with children at the center and made pizza with them in an outdoor oven.

Dressed for the frosty elements, she paired her new kicks with matching skinny jeans and a casual tweed jacket. Meanwhile, Kate's gold drop earrings in the shape of leaves, were likely worn in an effort to pay tribute to her host's focus on nature.

But back to those boots. The edgy shoes seem like an unexpected choice for Kate, who is known for her ladylike style. However, let's not forget that the Duchess of Cambridge can just as easily pull off sweats and sneakers as she can an Alexander McQueen coat dress.

Some funky new boots for Kate today. Any suggestions? pic.twitter.com/neebJo3kKM — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 15, 2019

Her sartorial versatility never fails to disappoint.