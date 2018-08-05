Kate Middleton Details Her College Days as a Photography Student in a Rare Letter

Alexandra Whittaker
Aug 05, 2018 @ 2:30 pm

Before Kate Middleton was Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, mother of Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis, and wife to Prince William, she was a college student at the University of St. Andrews.

It's the pre-spotlight part of her life that fans often forget about, but Middleton reminded everyone in a rare letter, published earlier this year in February.

The royal wrote the foreword for an upcoming National Portrait Gallery exhibition of photography called Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography, and in it, she describes what she enjoyed as a young photography student, and what she thinks about childhood.

Getty Images

"This [Victorian] period in the history of photography has long interested me. As a student at the University of St. Andrews, I chose it as the subject of my undergraduate thesis and photographs of children in particular, which feature predominantly within the exhibition, are of real interest to me," she wrote.

"These photographs allow us to reflect on the importance of preserving and appreciating childhood while it lasts. Children held a special place in the Victorian imagination and were celebrated for their seemingly boundless potential. This notion still rings true for us today and it underpins much of my official work and the charities I have chosen to support, and, indeed, my role as a mother of a young family."

In addition to writing the exhibition foreword, she also wrote captions for some of the photos themselves, according to Kensington Palace. While this venture into the photography world might seem surprising to those who only know Middleton for her royal duties, she has long been a champion of the photography art form. She even took Prince George and Princess Charlotte's back-to-school photos herself, like many parents.

RELATED: Kate Middleton and All Royal Women Must Wear This Constricting Accessory to Every Public Outing

Her skill has caused her to break royal tradition by being the one to take the first photos of George and Charlotte together, and Queen Elizabeth's official photographer Hugo Rittson Thomas has praised her skill in a 2016 interview.

"I thought they were wonderful pictures, beautifully shot," he said to People. "She captured the joy, happiness and youth of her children which is a wonderful thing and sometimes hard to do as a parent."

Middleton visited the exhibition on Feb. 28.

Show Transcript

Childhood is an incredibly important moment in our lives. It is a time when we explore our personalities, discover the potential that lies within us, and learn how to be ourselves. Our experience of the world at this early stage helps to shape who we become as adults and how we begin to feel comfortable in our own skin. Some children will be facing tougher challenges than others. But I firmly believe that while we can not change their circumstances, we can ensure that every child is given the best possible support to ensure they fulfill their true potential. This is best achieved when we, the adults in their lives work together to give children the emotional strength they need to face their futures and thrive. Schools and families occupy a special position at the heart of every child's life and that is why I'm proud to support Place2Be's work this Children's Mental Health week. Whether we are school leaders, teachers, support or parents, we each have a crucial role to play. When we are open and honest with each other about the challenges we face We can work together to ensure the children in our care have the chance to become the best versions of themselves.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!