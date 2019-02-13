Kate Middleton Goes Cher Horowitz-Chic in Tweed Skirt Set

Kate Middleton stepped out in London on Wednesday for the first of two engagements. The Duchess of Cambridge began her royal work day at a Mental Health in Education conference, a cause she holds close to her heart.

Starting things off on a sartorial high note, Kate arrived at the conference in an outfit we’d describe as “Cher Horowitz, but make it royal.” We’re not sure how familiar the Brits are with Clueless, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Kate was inspired by the vibrant fashions (and matching skirt sets) of the ’95 classic.

With her bouncy blowout, low black pumps, and black tights, Middleton wore a dark gray double-breasted tweed blazer and a matching skirt hitting inches above the knee. The Duchess accessorized with a small black clutch and a pair of diamond drop earrings.

Schools throughout the UK have started to use https://t.co/F2JyfL6d16 to help them talk #MentalHealth in the classroom. The Duchess is meeting Head Teachers from some of these schools. #MHinEducation pic.twitter.com/QnZV6W2Ule — Heads Together (@heads_together) February 13, 2019

In other royal engagement news, Kate’s husband, Prince William, became a patron of The Passage Charity today — an organization he first visited in 1993 alongside his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Cambridge first visited The @PassageCharity as a child in 1993 with his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and has made additional visits at various points over the last twenty-five years. pic.twitter.com/XCHqccfRSf — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 13, 2019

This entry in The @PassageCharity visitor’s book marks The Duke of Cambridge's first visit with his mother Diana, Princess of Wales in 1993. pic.twitter.com/iKgC5pQMaB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 13, 2019

Middleton will continue her engagement streak this evening for the 100 Women in Finance Dinner — fingers crossed she’ll wear an Alaïa!