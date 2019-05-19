Kate Middleton Sweetly Honors Princess Diana in Her Chelsea Flower Show Garden Design

Days before unveiling her design for the Chelsea Flower Show, Kate Middleton gave royal fans a sneak peek at her garden design with several behind-the-scenes photos over the weekend — and, upon closer inspection, there's a subtle nod to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Spotted in the background of one snapshot of Kate playfully swaying from a rope swing are bunches of blue forget-me-nots, which were Diana's favorite flowers. During an interview with Vogue, the head gardener at Kensington Palace, Sean Harking, explained how the bloom came to be synonymous with the princess.

Image zoom Justin Goff

"Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s bother, gave some forget-me-nots to her when they were younger," he revealed, adding: "They stayed with her as one of her favourite flowers.” And this isn't the first time Diana has been honored at the Chelsea Flower Show. In 2013, Prince Harry's charity for children with AIDS, Sentable, exhibited an entire garden filled with forget-me-nots, as a tribute to Harry's late mother.

Kate's woodland paradise-themed garden, titled "Back to Nature," features various other botanicals, a treehouse, and a den space, which combines the look of a traditional English garden with the outdoor activities children look forward to during the summer months.

“In recent years I have focused much of my work on the early years and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life,” Kate wrote on social media about her inspiration for the project. “I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”

Highlighting the benefits the outdoors can have on physical and mental health, the Palace explains Kate's commitment to the cause through her garden showpiece. "The garden forms part of Her Royal Highness’s ongoing work on early childhood development and her mission to support efforts that give every child the best possible start in life," the statement reads.

"The Duchess has committed to making early childhood development the focus of her work in the years to come, and believes that providing children with the opportunity to spend time outdoors can play an important role."