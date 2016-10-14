Kate Middleton Epitomizes Royal Elegance in a Checkered Erdem Coat in Manchester

Kate Middleton is topping off a very stylish week with another stunner. The Duchess of Cambridge, who rode the London Eye in a pastel floral number and stunned in periwinkle on her first solo trip abroad just days ago, is now bringing her fashion prowess to the north of England.

The duchess made an appearance at the National Football Museum in Manchester, England, on Friday with Prince William by her side, and the fashion-forward mum-of-two didn't disappoint in a sophisticated blue-and-pink checkered Erdem coat.

The plaid knee-length Erdem Resort piece featured an elegant pink-and-blue print and flattered the royal's trim figure with a waist-cinching design. The 34-year-old upped the elegance by pairing the cover-up with a black lace blouse, a pair of navy blue suede pumps, a small black clutch, and gold-and-pearl earrings. The brunette beauty pulled her famous tresses away from her face into an elegant twisted ponytail.

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

We'll be keeping an eye out for more fashion-forward fall looks from the duchess over the weekend!