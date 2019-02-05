Kate Middleton Channels Jackie Kennedy in Bright Green Shift Dress

The Duchess of Cambridge was looking like a Mad Men extra as she stepped out for a visit to Lavender Primary School on Tuesday in support of Children’s Mental Health Week.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sadly, Kate Middleton didn’t make the ultra meta decision to wear lavender to Lavender Primary, but we’re not upset with her ultimate choice: a Kelly green Eponine London shift dress. The silhouette of the style is not dissimilar to that favored by another global woman in the history books: Jackie Kennedy. Unsurprisingly, the brand in question specializes in designs inspired by the ‘50s and ‘60s.

Giving the style a modern edge, the dress bears pockets (though we’re betting they’re just for show), and Middleton (and her eternally perfect blowout) paired the retro garment with black tights and a set of lace-up booties.

Image zoom Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Image zoom Keystone/Getty Images

The mother of three brought a photo of her own family to show to the Lavender School students:

…The Duchess of Cambridge brought with her a photograph of her family to share with the class.#ChildrensMentalHealthWeek pic.twitter.com/zFYnmswRza — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 5, 2019

In addition to meeting with students, Kate was introduced to — get this — Herbie, the “school dog.” This school has its own dog — really. If anything would get me to reenroll in elementary school, it would be this pooch: