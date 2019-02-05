Kate Middleton Channels Jackie Kennedy in Bright Green Shift Dress
The Duchess of Cambridge was looking like a Mad Men extra as she stepped out for a visit to Lavender Primary School on Tuesday in support of Children’s Mental Health Week.
Sadly, Kate Middleton didn’t make the ultra meta decision to wear lavender to Lavender Primary, but we’re not upset with her ultimate choice: a Kelly green Eponine London shift dress. The silhouette of the style is not dissimilar to that favored by another global woman in the history books: Jackie Kennedy. Unsurprisingly, the brand in question specializes in designs inspired by the ‘50s and ‘60s.
Giving the style a modern edge, the dress bears pockets (though we’re betting they’re just for show), and Middleton (and her eternally perfect blowout) paired the retro garment with black tights and a set of lace-up booties.
The mother of three brought a photo of her own family to show to the Lavender School students:
In addition to meeting with students, Kate was introduced to — get this — Herbie, the “school dog.” This school has its own dog — really. If anything would get me to reenroll in elementary school, it would be this pooch: