Kate Middleton Channels a '40s Film Star at Church 

Kate Middleton has always stuck to classic silhouettes, but lately she’s narrowed the scope, opting for pieces that exude a distinctly 1940s vibe.

Monday was no exception, as the Duchess of Sussex attended a Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in a warm orange-ish pink double-breasted Catherine Walker jacket with a set of 18 Abalone buttons that trailed past her knees. (If the coat looks familiar, that's because Kate also wore it back in 2014.) The mother of three wore a matching fascinator with a girl-ish bow decorating the left side, a pale gray clutch, and matching suede pumps.

Image zoom BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Along with her well-coiffed low bun, Kate’s visage looks straight out of a World War II-era film. Rita Hayworth, anyone?

Image zoom Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

This is hardly the first time Middleton’s channeled a bygone era with her style. Be it a well-tailored coat or shift dress, the royal has long proven that her sartorial leanings have and will stand the test of time.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Manages to Look Flawless in the Pouring Rain

How about ‘80s next, Kate? It’s time for a shoulder pad resurgence, no?