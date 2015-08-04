This Is Why Kate Middleton Can Now Channel Her Inner Little Mermaid

It’s only been three months since the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to Princess Charlotte, but post-maternity recovery isn’t stopping the royal from partaking in extracurricular activities and notching a new accomplishment: certified advanced scuba diver.

According to Britain's The Telegraph, Kensington Palace confirmed that Middleton has passed a Professional Association of Diving Instructors Advanced Open Water Diver qualification, which means she's free to gleefully explore the ocean to depths of 98 feet. The feat is remarkable since it’s the most advanced form of diving in which a recreational goer can partake. And while deep-sea adventures may sound dangerous, we presume she received cues from Prince William (below), who has been enjoying scuba diving for years.

To take home the gold ticket, the mother of two had to participate in five dives, all designed to teach water aficionados the physiological effects of diving and how to remain safe. “Diving is something the Duchess very much enjoys, and the Duke of Cambridge, who is of course President of the British Sub-Aqua Club, has said in the past that he is hopeful his children will become interested in the sport,” a spokesman for Middleton said. Let’s hope Prince George and Princess Charlotte take up swimming lessons ASAP.

