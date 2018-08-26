Kate Middleton Defies Summer in a Gray Tweed Coat

Second in line to her signature bouncy blowout, is Kate Middleton’s chic coat collection.

The duchess is known for having a jacket fit for every occasion imaginable, including an emerald green number for St. Patrick’s day and a Tory Burch topper that was super laid-back for a casual charity event.

Now, the Duchess of Cambridge is declaring the end of summer with a brand new Catherine Walker coat at Sunday church service. Middleton was photographed on her way to Crathie Church in Scotland alongside Queen Elizabeth, wearing a gray tweed jacket with black piping on the collar, sleeves, and front buttons.

While it may still be August, Kate has officially ushered in the upcoming fall season in her statement jacket without even breaking a sweat. Instead, she glowed, thanks to her sun-kissed complexion.

Kate accessorized with a black fascinator, drop earrings, and a blue skirt washed in a similar shade to her seatmate Queen Elizabeth’s jacket.

Middleton and her entire brood are in Scotland for the weekend, visiting the queen’s Balmoral estate. During the annual trip, Prince George, 5, participated in his first grouse shoot — a royal family tradition.