Kate Middleton Rescues the Countess of Wessex From Hilarious Fall at Royal Ascot 

Kate Middleton to the rescue! On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge attended the first day of the Royal Ascot along with her husband Prince William and other members of the royal family, and while everything was as posh as could be there was one hilarious moment that we can't stop laughing about.

While getting situated in the carriage that would take the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex from the Royal Enclosure to the festivities, the Countess almost fell right on Kate Middleton. But before the tumble could turn into an outright fall, Kate was there to catch her. Solid reflexes!

Jason Dawson/Nunn Syndication/Polaris

From the looks on both of their faces, the moment shocked the two royals, but they didn't take the momen too seriously. The two were spotted bursting out into laughter after, and even Prince William couldn't help but join in.

For the event, Kate Middleton in a white, all-lace custom Alexander McQueen dress with a high neckline, long sleeves, and a pleated skirt. She paired the gorgeous frock with a matching fascinator, pearl drop earrings, and her classic nude pointy-toe pumps.

RELATED: Prince George and Princess Charlotte Stole Spotlight at Queen’s Bday

If you're thinking that the dress looks very similar to what she wore last year, you're correct. She wore an almost identical dress by Dolce & Gabbana to the event in 2016.