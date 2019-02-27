Kate Middleton Follows Meghan Markle's Lead in Carolina Herrera

While Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have two distinct styles that vary from one another, they both have a shard appreciation when it comes to certain designers. Case in point: This week, the sister-in-laws were spotted wearing Carolina Herrera designs just days apart.

After a pregnant Duchess of Sussex wore a flowing floor-length gown in a pretty shade of periwinkle by the American fashion house, Kate was spotted in Herrera but had an opposite take on the designer's refined ready-to-wear.

Image zoom Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

To shield herself from Ireland's chilly temps, Middleton bundled up in a bright red double-breasted coat dress by Carolina Herrera. The tailored number was paired with black tights and lace-up LK Bennett booties.

Image zoom PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

She offset her jacket's fitted style with loose waves and drop earrings. Meanwhile, her royal counterpart Meghan maintained her laid-back style with a messy bun and diamond studs. One designer, two completely different looks.

Kate and Prince William kicked off their two-day trip at Windsor Park Stadium in Belfast, where they learned about the Irish Football Association's community soccer projects. Later in the day, the couple will visit the Roscor Youth Village and Empire Music Hall to enjoy a performance by the band LARKS.