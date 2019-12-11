Kate Middleton Wore Her Favorite Tiara for the Last Time This Year

Kate Middleton just stepped out in a tiara for the final time in 2019 (and in the decade, for that matter).

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the Diplomatic Corps reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, wearing the Lover’s Knot tiara — a favorite of hers — and diamond dangle earrings with a diamond necklace, with what appears to be a navy dress.

The Lover's Knot tiara was also a favorite of Princess Diana, and Kate has worn it several times over the years since becoming a royal. The last time she donned it was for the state banquet during Donald and Melania Trump's visit to the U.K.

People reported that for the event this evening, she will also be wearing a new sash symbolizing her role as a member of the Royal Victorian Order, which could be visible in the first photos of her and Prince William on their way to the palace.

The Diplomatic Corps reception is a ceremonious event, for which the royal family usually goes all out on formalwear — men usually wear tailcoats and women usually wear long gowns, and the party moves through several state rooms at Buckingham Palace.