Kate Middleton Gives Off Bridal Vibes in a Lace Alexander McQueen Dress

Kate Middleton is making repeating outfits look so in style. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Tuesday for the Royal Ascot in a look that is very similar to the white lace dress she wore to the same event last year.

The Duchess stepped out alongside her husband, Prince William, for the first day of the event at the Ascot Racecourse in a white, all-lace Alexander McQueen dress with a high neckline, long sleeves, and a pleated skirt (shop a shorter version here). She paired the gorgeous frock with a matching fascinator, pearl drop earrings, and her classic nude pointy-toe pumps.

Queen Elizabeth II was also in attendance for the event on Tuesday, looking vibrant in a monochrome green coat and hat.

Just one year earlier, Middleton stepped out for the same event in a white lace Dolce & Gabbana number with long sleeves and a slightly longer, midi-length skirt. The dress didn’t have a high neckline or a band at the waist, but the resemblance can’t be denied.

But last year’s Ascot dress isn’t the only frock her Alexander McQueen number resembles: In fact, Middleton wore the same designer at her wedding in 2011, choosing another long-sleeve number with all-over lace for her ceremony.

Three similar dresses for three winning looks.