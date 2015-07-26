Kate Middleton Steps Out on First Official Outing Since the Birth of Princess Charlotte

What rain? Despite a heavy downpour, Kate Middleton looked picture perfect on Sunday (July 26) on her first official outing since giving birth to Princess Charlotte. Middleton, with her husband Prince William, visited the headquarters of America’s Cup hopefuls Ben Ainslie racing in Portsmouth, England. The new parents left their little royals, namely Charlotte, 2+ months, and her big brother George, 2 , at home (Mommy needs "me" time too!).

Per her usual, the Duchess looked flawless. Her hair was pulled into a tight ponytail and she wore her signatue Breton stripe top (the princess owns several and frequently wears them at official events), skinny jeans, and a comfy-yet-stylish pair of Sebago Bala Shoes. Both Prince William and Middleton sported Ben Ainslie Racing pullovers by Henri Lloyd showing their support for the team.

Unfortunately, the damp British conditions meant the races were poorly attended, but the couple didn’t leave empty-handed. According to People, they were gifted wooden replicas of the Royal Navy’s two aircraft carriers, the Queen Elizabeth and the Prince of Wales, which are specifically coated with childproof varnish.

After the races, Middleton paid a visit to the 1851 Trust, of which the Princess is a patron. The Trust works to inspire a new generation into the sailing and marine industry, particularly those from underprivileged homes.

The Duchess of Cambridge views logos designed by children for the @1851Trust #ACWSPortsmouth pic.twitter.com/IdpFqKOlOu — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 26, 2015

