Kate Middleton Matched Her Dress to Princess Diana's Sapphire Earrings

It's a blue day for the royals, as Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle both opted for the same hue during their respective Thursday outings.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped alongside Prince William to attend the National Emergencies Trust launch in London. The Duke was originally the only royal slated to attend, but Kate was added at the last minute, resulting in the pair getting to spend some time together while supporting a great cause.

Kate opted for a royal blue Emilia Wickstead dress for the occasion, a look that closely mirrored Meghan Markle's navy coat ensemble for her Field of Remembrance debut alongside Prince Harry.

The dress paired nicely with the pair of statement earrings she borrowed from the collection of late mother-in-law Princess Diana. The sapphire jewelry gave her put-together outfit a respectful family tribute for the event. Kate further accessorized with a crocodile Aspinal of London clutch and black patent Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Prince William gifted Kate with the jewelry in 2011, the same year they married. They're a perfect match with Kate's engagement ring, which also belonged to Princess Diana. The stunning sapphire gems are just as breathtaking on Kate as they were on William's mother, and she takes them out quite often to add a bit of sparkle to each outfit.

As far as the event goes, the royal couple spent quite a bit of time there meeting with other attendees. The Trust is a private charity meant to help offer relief via emergency responders for natural disasters that take place in the UK.

The launch was held at St. Martin-in-the-Fields church in London, and the couple met with a group of people who had been affected by a series of recent disasters, such as the Westminster Bridge terrorist attack as well as the Grenfell Tower fire. The royal family showed their support for victims, as William gave a speech praising the "resilience and strength" of the survivors.

"We all know the important role that the Disasters Emergency Committee plays in channeling the British public’s extraordinary generosity to respond to disasters overseas," said William. "It is therefore only fitting that a new, national charity is able to fulfill the same function when tragedy strikes at home."