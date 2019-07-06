Kate Middleton Looked Just Like Blair Waldorf at Baby Archie's Christening

Among the select guest list for Baby Archie's private christening, Kate Middleton made the cut, and, for the occasion, the duchess served up major Blair Waldorf vibes.

In an official portrait from Archie's big day, Kate is pictured next to proud mom Meghan Markle wearing the Gossip Girl character's signature hair accessory: a padded headband that neatly pulled back her bouncy brunette locks.

However, it wasn't just the head piece that reminded us of the teenage fashionista. Kate paired her head wrap with a pink pussy bow dress by Stella McCartney, which is another style (and designer) favored by the fictional character. And, to tie it all together, the duchess finished off her ensemble with fuchsia pumps that coordinated with her outfit's overall feminine hues.

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

The royal recently adopted the headband trend this past year. She even wore one to her own son Prince Louis's christening in June 2018. During the event, Kate opted for an embellished Jane Taylor headpiece adorned with floral details, which was just the start to her collection of fancy headwear.

The jury's still out on whether Kate intentionally channeled Blair Waldorf or not, but regardless, she hit the nail on the head with her look.