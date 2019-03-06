Kate Middleton Manages to Look Flawless in the Pouring Rain

Kate Middleton must be superhuman. On Wednesday afternoon, the royal visited the seaside town of Blackpool in the pouring rain, and still managed to look undeniably chic.

While most of us escape from a rainstorm with mascara streaks down our face and frizzy hair, Kate defied all odds and maintained her usual sophisticated appearance.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Wearing an emerald green Sportmax coat over a midi Michael Kors shirt dress ($266; farfetch.com), the duchess teamed her ensemble with Ralph Lauren boots, matching black gloves, and a Manu Atelier suede boxy purse ($494; farfetch.com).

However, her most important accessory of all was the oversized umbrella she carried, which protected her voluminous mane from falling flat. Though, as an extra precaution, Middleton swept her brunette tresses up into a bouncy ponytail.

Image zoom Neil Mockford/Getty Images

With Prince William by her side, Kate and her husband waved to fans while walking to Blackpool Tower — where they will have a chat about housing and mental health issues in the town — in the undesirable weather. Shortly after, the royal duo will walk the city's promenade and visit its library, as well as a local park.

We're hoping the weather clears up, but then again, it doesn't really matter when you're Kate Middleton.