Remember When Kim Kardashian Designed a Shoe for Kate Middleton's Birthday?

What do Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian West have in common? It doesn't seem like much, aside from similarly aged kids, fame, and names that start with "K." But while we have no idea how much (or little) the Duchess of Cambridge knows of the Kar-Jenner dynasty, Kim is well aware of Kate — and even designed something for her way back when.

Middleton turns 37 on Jan. 9, but if you rewind the clock about seven years, you'll recall that she got a special b-day gift courtesy (kourtesy?) of Kim K.

Kardashian teamed up with ShoeDazzle UK to create a black quilted pump in honor of Kate, and it all feels very 2012.

"I just wanted to wish the Duchess of Cambridge a really happy 30th birthday," a leopard print-clad Kardashian says in a video message while holding up the shoe.

"We here at ShoeDazzle created a special shoe just for Kate because her style, I love personally, and I think that every woman should feel like a princess everyday. So you can get 'The Duchess' here at shoedazzle.co.uk. So happy birthday!"

Obviously, 'The Duchess' is no longer available for purchase. Maybe she can do a special re-release? And while you're at it, Kim, Meghan Markle could use her own shoe too.