Here's How Kate Middleton's 37th Birthday Compares to Her Past Celebrations

O.G. 21st century royal-by-marriage (and textbook Capricorn) Kate Middleton is celebrating her 37th birthday today. And though her Prince Charming (aka William) is busy carrying out his princely duties, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children are expected to spend the evening celebrating “at home in Kensington Palace.” Unless this is all a ruse to put us off the scent of a Wednesday night rager hosted by the Queen (and including at least 5 exclamations of “let them eat cake!”), it sounds like Kate plans to keep her special day pretty low-key.

Considering that she’s a mother of three, the future Queen of England, and one of the most-discussed public figures in the world, we’d say a quiet evening at home sounds more than well deserved. And keep in mind, Middleton has enjoyed more than a few wild birthday nights out. Scroll down below for a look at the Duchess of Cambridge’s birthdays past.

2003: In her and William’s early years, Middleton celebrated her 21st birthday with a 1920s-themed bash. Yes, Kate’s into theme parties!

2007: A few years later, Kate was confronted by a media circus on her 25th birthday. Nearly 20-years after the paparazzi-induced death of William’s late mother, the prince released a statement via Clarence House encouraging the press to leave his girlfriend alone.

2008: For her 26th, she and little sister Pippa headed to da club (in pantyhose and a pea coat).

2009: Though 27 isn’t exactly a milestone, it was a major birthday for Kate, marking the first in years that William was present for. They celebrated with the Middleton family at their home (and William even spent the night!).

2010: Kate’s 28th was, once again, celebrated at the Middleton home with her family and royal beau.

2011: Newly engaged (and planning the wedding of a lifetime), Kate and William kept her 29th low-key, celebrating at home after returning from friends Sarah Louise Stourton and Harry Aubrey-Fletcher’s wedding in Yorkshire.

2012: Her first birthday as a royal (AND ALSO HER 30th), Middleton pre-gamed at the London premiere of War Horse the night prior, and celebrated her big day with friends and family with a dinner in Kensington Palace’s private dining room.

2013: Pregnant with her first child, Prince George, Middleton celebrated 31 with a performance by Cirque du Soleil at the Royal Albert Hall.

2014: According to Hello, Middleton spent her first birthday as a mother at the Norfolk home she and William raised the young Prince in.

2015: Pregnant (again), Kate spent another quiet birthday at home.

2016: While the family of four celebrated “privately” on Middleton’s 34th, she and William stepped out the following day for a church service at Sandringham.

2017: Again, Middleton celebrated 35 outside of the spotlight at her Norfolk home.

2018: Pregnant with Prince Louis, Middleton took a day off from her royal duties to hang with the fam.

Happy birthday, Kate! Enjoy your time away from the spotlight, no matter how brief.