Kate Middleton Becomes an Honorary Member of All England Club

Kate Middleton is now an honorary member of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club! The avid tennis fan has spent many summer days at the prestigious venue, as it hosts Wimbledon every year—and now she’ll do so as an official member. "The Duchess was pleased to accept the kind offer, especially given her interest in tennis," a palace spokesperson told The Telegraph. We can't wait to see her decked out in her Wimbledon white come summer!

