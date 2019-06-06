Kate Middleton Used Our Favorite Styling Hack for a Surprise Appearance

What's better than seeing Kate Middleton out and about and looking chic as hell? A surprise appearance by the Duchess of Cambridge out and about and looking chic as hell.

On Thursday evening, Kate arrived at the Household Division's Beating Retreat, an annual event that takes place before the Queen's birthday parade, aka Trooping of the Colour. (Though the Queen's birthday is Apr. 21, the ceremony takes place in June — everyone loves a double party!) According to Elle, her appearance was not anticipated.

The Duchess was glowing — literally, that golden hour light is no joke — in a cream Catherine Walker coat which she styled with pearl cluster earrings by Cavalfiore Pear and a golden clover brooch with an emerald in the center. She went matchy-matchy, opting for nude heels and a tan clutch, and she styled her hair in a low bun. When in doubt, color coordinate.

Image zoom Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Just a few days ago, the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted making small talk with Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin as she arrived for the state banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth herself. Wearing the Lover's Knot tiara and a dreamy textured Alexander McQueen ball gown, Kate was looking every bit a princess for the occasion.

Image zoom VICTORIA JONES/Getty Images

Though the Fab Four turned out for the president and first lady's visit (save for Meghan, who is still on maternity leave since welcoming baby Archie just a month ago), neither Harry, William, nor Kate posed for a photo opp with Donald and Melania.

Meghan is expected to step out on Saturday for the Trooping of the Colour, aka that event where all of the royals wear their fanciest hats and stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace behind Queen Elizabeth.