Kate Middleton Is Actually a Baroness, and Her Title Is a Little Ridiculous 

Few celebrities stand as firmly and directly under the spotlight as Kate Middleton. There's not a lot we don't know about the Duchess of Cambridge, and every new fun fact sheds even more light. It's surprising, then, that throughout her tenure as a royal, we've collectively been avoiding one of her (many) names.

Middleton has many monikers (as do most royals, Camilla excluded), but her baroness name is barely ever used — though based on how clunky it is, Kate might be grateful for it.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is also known as Baroness Carrickfergus. Doesn't exactly flow off the tongue, does it?

Carrickfergus is a town in Northern Ireland, and Queen Elizabeth made Prince William the Baron of it once he married Middleton. When they were proclaimed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, they simultaneously became the Earl and Countess of Strathearn, and Baron and Baroness of Carrickfergus.

Duke and Duchess are superior titles, so they're used more often. Even if they weren't, though, we can see why Middleton would prefer them anyway.

Better to stick with Cambridge and call it a day.