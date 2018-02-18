Kate Middleton Skipped the All-Black Dress Code at the BAFTAs, and Some People Are Upset

All eyes were on Kate Middleton as she marked her arrival at the 2018 BAFTA Awards on the red carpet. The pregnant royal managed to find a solution to her most recent fashion conundrum: To wear black to this year's event, or not.

Both choices carried consequences, which made her decision even more meaningful. If she wore black, the royal would show her support for the Time's Up movement, along with actresses, like Margot Robbie and Octavia Spencer. However, the color choice would break royal rules, as it can often be seen as a political statement. Slipping on a bold shade would be risky, too.

After much speculation of what she would do, Middleton followed protocol, and opted for a forest green Jenny Packham gown. The dress's dark hue was a happy medium between the two principles: It was deep enough that it didn't feel out of place in a sea of black, and it respected the monarchy's long-standing policy.

True to form, Middleton made sure to sneak in several noir accents that subtly confirmed her support of the modern-day cause. A simple black clutch matched her dress's sash, which sat right above her growing baby bump.

Kate's best accessory of the evening? Her husband, Prince William. The royal joined his wife at the glamorous affair, located at Royal Albert Hall, sporting a classic black tux and his his fresh buzz cut.

However, some people were not satisfied with Middleton's efforts to stay neutral on the hot-button issue—something the royals typically wouldn't take a stand on. They don't even vote! One Twitter user inquired, "I know the Royals aren’t supposed to get involved with 'protests' or anything… but would it really have been THAT bad for Kate Middleton to wear black???"

And another simply expressed her disappointment: "Disappointed in #KateMiddleton #DuchessofCambridge not wearing black to the #EEBAFTAs It’s not a political thing. Its a woman thing! #TimesUp #StandTogether."

