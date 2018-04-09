Photo Evidence That Kate Middleton Will Give Birth Very Soon

The royal baby countdown is on, and it's only a matter of time before Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome their newest addition to the world. Despite the due date looming, there hasn't been much indication yet about when exactly Middleton might give birth, but we just got a big hint that could shed some light on the exact time frame.

Up until late March, Middleton was business as usual, attending royal visit after royal visit. Now that she's out of the spotlight and on maternity leave, royal fans are looking forward to the originally reported April 23 due date to see her again, but she could give birth even sooner. At least, if her hospital is any indication.

Max Mumby/Indigo

The steps of St. Mary's Hospital, where Middleton debuted both Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the world, is currently being prepared for another royal baby moment. The area is famously where Princess Diana presented Prince William and Prince Harry for the first time, so there's a lot of history in it. There's also a lot of chipped paint.

Ahead of the new baby's arrival, St. Mary's is painting the railings outside the Lindo Wing where Will and Kate will stand later this April.

The railings outside The Lindo Wing at St Marys Hospital Paddington are being painted. I suppose it’s never too early to get used to the smell of fresh paint pic.twitter.com/G4kmKTds1o — Arthur Edwards (@ArthurJEdwards) March 27, 2018

This is yet another step in the lead-up to the third royal baby.

People reports that before Prince George's birth, there were ladders across the road from the hospital for the three weeks before Middleton gave birth, so the new paint job could be a sign that the baby will be here sooner than we thought.

Update 4/9: St. Mary's Lindo Wing has given royal fans yet another hint to get excited about in the form of a literal sign.

The outside of Middleton's hospital has been marked with restriction signs that suspend parking from April 9 to April 30 for an "event."

Countdown to Baby Cambridge #3 begins. The no parking signs are up outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s hospital, Paddington, London where Kate will give birth later this month @people pic.twitter.com/7Lc7jwgYbc — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) April 9, 2018

It doesn't take much to figure out what that "event" might be, especially since those "no parking" signs went up more than two weeks before Middleton gave birth to both Prince George and Princess Charlotte, respectively.

Looks like the countdown is on.