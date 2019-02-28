Wait, Did Kate Middleton Just Hint That She's Ready for Baby No.4?

Um … does Kate Middleton have something to tell us?

The 37-year-old mother of three began a second day of engagements in Northern Ireland on Thursday by greeting well-wishers. One of said fans was 5-month-old baby James Barr and his father (who should probably be a journalist), Alan Barr.

Approaching the tot, Middleton reportedly told the elder Barr, “He’s gorgeous. It makes me feel broody.” Before you picture the Duchess of Cambridge pacing back and forth in a dimly lit room, know that “broody” is British slang for hens ready to lay eggs (why does everything in England circle back to hens?) — i.e. "broody" in this context means a woman who’s considering having a baby.

Barr, ever the inquisitor, then asked Kate the question on everyone’s lips: “Baby number four?” Middleton responded with a laugh, telling the new dad, “I think William would be a little worried.” But we would be so happy, Kate — think of the people! Just kidding, that’s a lot of young royals.

Kate and Wills are already parents to an adorable brood which includes Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 10 months.

If a random baby on the street makes Kate ponder a fourth addition, we can only imagine the effect that spending time with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby will have on the Duchess.