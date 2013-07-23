Kate Middleton and Princess Diana Both Introduced Their Princes in Polka Dots

It was a fashion flashback earlier today outside of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge introduced her son to the world alongside the Duke of Cambridge in a custom Jenny Packham dress — a sartorial choice that couldn’t help but bring to mind the green and white polka dot dress Princess Diana wore to introduce Prince William. While styles have certainly changed since the Duke made his debut on June 21, 1982, the classic print transcends decades, as witnessed by Kate, who was picture perfect in blue to coordinate with both her Princes. Scroll down to watch Catherine, William, and the Prince of Cambridge make their first public appearance as a family.

