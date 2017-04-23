Kate Middleton and Princes Cheered So Hard at the London Marathon

This year's London Marathon participants had an extra special cheering section waiting for them along the 26-mile route. Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Harry all showed up to the 2017 race to encourage the runners, giving out water, hugs, and support to the athletes.

For quite some time, the royal trio have been working with Heads Together to bring awareness to the organization's mental health campaign. Heads Together was chosen as the London Marathon's Charity of the Year, and as such, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry decided to come out to support both the runners and the charity!

The royals started off their day at the marathon's starting line, waving to the participants as they began the 26-mile journey.

The Duke and Duchess and Prince Harry are thrilled that so many runners have chosen to wear @heads_together headbands today. Regardless of the great causes they are running for, thousands of people have put on a headband to make this the #MentalHealthMarathon. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 23, 2017 at 3:03am PDT

The Duke and The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry met with @Heads_Together runners at the start of @londonmarathon 2017. Prince Harry is Patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust and this year Heads Together, the campaign he has been spearheading alongside The Duke and Duchess, has been chosen as @londonmarathon's official Charity of the Year. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 23, 2017 at 2:50am PDT

Once the runners were off, the trio made their way to the Heads Together cheering points along the route, where they passed out water and cheered on the athletes.

The Duke and The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry support runners at the Cutty Sark Cheer Point during the 37th @LondonMarathon. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 23, 2017 at 3:20am PDT

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry support runners at the @Heads_Together cheering point near The Cutty Sark. Heads Together, the official charity of @LondonMarathon 2017, aims to end the stigma surrounding mental health. Follow link in bio for more. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:02am PDT

The Duchess of Cambridge hands out water bottles to @LondonMarathon runners at Mile 22. Around 40,000 people have taken part in the 26.2 mile race today. Some runners are wearing @heads_together headbands in support of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry’s campaign to end stigma surrounding mental health. Heads Together was honoured to be chosen as the official London Marathon charity 2017. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 23, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

When the runners finally crossed the marathon's finish line, Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Harry were there to congratulate them. The Royal family passed out medals and posed for pictures with the weary runners, all while promoting the "Ok To Say" campaign.

At the #LondonMarathon finish line Their Royal Highnesses handed out medals to those who have completed the run. #Teamheadstogether A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 23, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

Prince Harry, @LondonMarathon Patron, presented Great Britain's David Weir, who won the Men's Wheelchair race and Switzerland's Manuela Schar who won the Women's Wheelchair race today #LondonMarathon A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

This was Middleton's first time watching the London Marathon in person, and it looks like she had an amazing time at the iconic event.