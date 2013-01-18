Kate Middleton and Prince William's Gift List, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Matching Looks, and More!

1. Find out what gifts Kate Middleton and Prince William received while on their travels. [E! Online]

2. Kim Kardashian continues to take style cues from Kanye West. [The Cut]

3. Britney Spears and Will.i.am's single,"Scream & Shout," reached number one worldwide. [ONTD]

4. The Sundance Film Festival starts today! Find out the thirteen most buzzed about entries. [EW]

5. To celebrate their tenth anniversary, Y-3 will launch their first-ever fragrance. [WWD]

6. Vivienne Westwood created one-of-a-kind designs for the English National Ballet. [Telegraph]