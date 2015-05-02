Here's Baby Cambridge! Kate and Will Introduce Their Little Princess

Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their second child on Saturday morning, and we’re already getting our first glimpse of the little princess. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduced their daughter to the world on the steps outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London just after 6 p.m. local time today.

Kate looked gorgeous as ever, dressed in a cheery yellow and white bespoke Jenny Packham dress paired with nude pumps, while proud father William opted for a navy sweater and jeans for the occasion. The couple was all smiles as they posed for cameras and waved to onlookers with their little bundle of joy, who rested peacefully in her mother's arms. The family then left the hospital for Kensington Palace.

Duchess Kate was admitted to St. Mary's at 6 a.m. Saturday morning and gave birth to the Princess at 8:34 a.m., according to Kate and Will's official Twitter page. As was done with Prince George, an easel displaying details on the baby was posted outside Buckingham Palace following the birth.

The easel at Buckingham Palace giving details of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter today pic.twitter.com/0yp1lNi462 — BritishMonarchy (@BritishMonarchy) May 2, 2015

