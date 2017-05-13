Kate Middleton and Prince William Hosted the Most Heartwarming Kids' Party

Just ahead of Mother's Day, Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Harry welcomed a special group of children into Buckingham Palace. The royal trio hosted a party this morning for children of service members who have died while serving in the armed forces, and the sweet images will melt your heart.

The royals worked with a number of organizations, including Child Bereavement U.K., Scotty's Little Soldiers, and Winston's Wish to put on the kids' party, which took place at the Duke and Duchess's home. Middleton opted for a light spring outfit for the event, sporting a yellow See by Chloé dress ($460, saksfifthavenue.com) and matching belt with nude suede wedges ($60; monsoon.co.uk). Both Prince William and Harry wore a navy blazers and white shirts for the party.

The special event featured lots of activities for the children, including fun workshops in beatboxing and breakdancing, as well as various sporting events across the lawn.

According to a statement from Kensington Palace, the Duke and Duchess and Prince Harry want to help the children cope with the loss of a parent and help the families build a support network.

"Their Royal Highnesses have arranged the event as a way to acknowledge and honor the fact that a number of young children have had to come to terms with the loss of someone very close to them at a young age," the royals' office at Kensington Palace said in a statement.

"The Duke and Duchess and Prince Harry hope the event will provide an opportunity for these children to broaden their support networks amongst other families with similar experiences," the statement continued.

It warms our hearts to see all the good these three do for their community.