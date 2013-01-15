Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian Both Expecting Babies in July

The babies will be booming come July! Yesterday the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge confirmed on their website that Kate is due in July, and this morning Kim Kardashian told The Today Show’s that she is expecting her baby with Kanye West the same month. “The best surprises sometimes happen when you don’t plan. I’m so content with how things are right now,” Kardashian said in the interview. “It’s such a blessing.” Let the baby countdown commence!

Plus, see other pregnant celebrities who are expecting babies this year!

