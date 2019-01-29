Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen Tartan Coat Dress Re-Emerges from Her Closet After Seven Years

Where are your clothes from nearly a decade ago? Chances are they have been relegated to the back of your closet or packed away in a box on its way to Goodwill. However, for Kate Middleton, her fashions from the mid-aughts are still receiving regular playing time.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with her husband, Prince William, wearing an Alexander McQueen tartan coat dress she first debuted back in 2012 when she visited St. Andrew's School.

Kate kicked off the royal Fab Four's busy week in Dundee, Scotland to open the Victoria & Albert Museum's new outpost. For the occasion, she paired the plaid jacket and dress combo with gloves, tights, and block heels — all in black.

When she first wore the ensemble, Kate teamed the McQueen number with knee-high boots. But one constant in both looks: Her signature bouncy blowout.

Kate and Will's outing comes right before Meghan visits the National Theatre, where she will feel right at home, considering her former life as a famous actress.

According to Kensington Palace, the Duchess of Sussex will "explore the organization's work, and...meet some of the talented teams and apprentices working behind the scenes." We're staying tuned!