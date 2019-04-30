The Queen Wished Kate Middleton a Happy Anniversary With a New Honor

According to those old-school wedding gift guides, an eighth wedding anniversary warrants a gift of bronze or pottery (or because it's 2019, linens and lace). However, Queen Elizabeth offered Kate Middleton something a little more festive. People reports that Kate got a brand-new (to her) honor: one of the highest possible ranks that the queen can bestow, Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

The announcement came on Monday, which is the date of Kate and Prince William's wedding anniversary. The other Knights and Dames Grand Cross read like a who's who of the royal family. The queen's sons, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, hold the title, as well as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Prince Harry was named a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order back in 2015. Offering this honor on a wedding anniversary's not completely new, either. In 2017, Prince Philip, the queen's husband, was named a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order on the couple's 70th wedding anniversary.

Image zoom Kate Middleton stepped out in a Catherine Walker & Co coat dress, matching fascinator, and green pumps for the annual Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Anyone looking to spot members of this special order just needs to look for the Maltese cross, the symbol of the Royal Victorian Order. Prince Harry wore one around his neck during an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey last week.

People explains that Kate's cross may look a little different, since her specific rank calls for something more ornate. "The insignia for a Knight or Dame Grand Cross features an ornate Maltese cross surrounded by an eight-pointed silver star," the magazine wrote. "In addition, the size of the badge is larger for the higher ranks."

Kate's position as dame may sound impressive, but she's not the highest up. That honor goes to Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth's daughter, who holds the title of Grand Master of the Order.