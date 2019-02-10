Kate Middleton Looks Angelic in a White One-Shoulder Gown at the BAFTA Awards
She finished off the ethereal look with a pair of Princess Diana's earrings.
Kate Middleton embraced her role as a modern-day princess at the 2019 BAFTA Awards, as she walked the red carpet in a flowing white gown with Prince William by her side.
The ethereal dress was embellished with floral appliqués and sequins on its one shoulder, while sparkling accessories, including a pair of Princess Diana's pearl and diamond earrings, completed the duchess's ensemble.
She traded in her signature bouncy blowout for a romantic updo and added a smoky eye for an extra dose of glamour. However, Kate's best accessory of all was her husband, William, who suited up in a fitted tux.
At last year's affair, Kate opted for a dark green Jenny Packham gown, which was a controversial fashion choice, considering all attendees decided to wear black to stand in solidarity with the victims of the Time's Up movement.
Nonetheless, Kate handled the criticism with her trademark grace — embodying exactly what it means to be a royal in the 21st century.