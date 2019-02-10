Kate Middleton Looks Angelic in a White One-Shoulder Gown at the BAFTA Awards

Kate Middleton embraced her role as a modern-day princess at the 2019 BAFTA Awards, as she walked the red carpet in a flowing white gown with Prince William by her side.

The ethereal dress was embellished with floral appliqués and sequins on its one shoulder, while sparkling accessories, including a pair of Princess Diana's pearl and diamond earrings, completed the duchess's ensemble.

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

She traded in her signature bouncy blowout for a romantic updo and added a smoky eye for an extra dose of glamour. However, Kate's best accessory of all was her husband, William, who suited up in a fitted tux.

Image zoom Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images



At last year's affair, Kate opted for a dark green Jenny Packham gown, which was a controversial fashion choice, considering all attendees decided to wear black to stand in solidarity with the victims of the Time's Up movement.

Image zoom The duchess wore a dark green Jenny Packham gown with a black sash to the 2018 BAFTAs. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Nonetheless, Kate handled the criticism with her trademark grace — embodying exactly what it means to be a royal in the 21st century.