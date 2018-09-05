5 Things to Know About Kate McKinnon's Girlfriend Jackie Abbott 

When you're a celebrity, throwing caution to the wind and posting each and every second of your life à la Kardashian is a valid life choice, but some look at that approach and turn 180 degrees the opposite way. Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon is one of those people.

The Emmy winner is famously private, giving few details about her personal life and even fewer about her romantic life. We know she's not one to talk about dating, we know she's gay, and we know she told GQ in a cover story that she's the antithesis of an over-sharer.

"I get criticized by people who know me the best for not sharing enough details about my day or my life. I am just quite an insular person, I guess," she said.

"I just… I decided in my mid-20s that I didn't feel comfortable sharing personal details like I had in the previous few years. And I just have run with that ever since.”

For all intents and purposes, she's still continuing to run that way now, though we do know a little bit more than before. As of last year, she was dating an actress named Jackie Abbott. Here's what you should know about McKinnon's girlfriend ahead of the 2018 Emmys, where we've got our fingers crossed for a red carpet couple debut.

1. McKinnon and Abbott stepped out as a couple at the 2017 Emmys.

But not on the red carpet (dang). Abbott sat next to McKinnon in the audience, and when the SNL star won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, she and Abbott embraced.

It was the most primetime camera moment the two shared all night.

2. Like McKinnon, Abbott is a performer.

She's an actor living in New York City with an IMDb page all to herself, so clearly she and McKinnon have a lot in common. Past credits of hers include "Murder, My Tweet" and "Miss Sugar Tit" which were both short films.

3. We only know McKinnon and Abbott definitely dating because of Michelle Visage from RuPaul's Drag Race.

While the couple kept it low-key in front of the main cameras at the Emmys, McKinnon felt more comfortable hamming it up with friends from RuPaul's Drag Race. And that's how their relationship was confirmed.

In a caption on the photo, Drag Race judge Michelle Visage gave a shout out to McKinnon and "her girlfriend Jackie."

4. Abbott is also a part-time clown.

While McKinnon clowns around on TV, Abbott apparently does it for real. Her website says she's a photographer and clown, and lists "clowning" as one of her skills.

5. Like McKinnon, personal social media accounts aren't Abbott's favorite.

Neither McKinnon nor Abbott seems to have a trace of personal social media accounts out on the internet. Bummer.