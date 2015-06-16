Kate Mara Chops Her Hair Into a Pixie Cut

Kate Mara has a brand new 'do! The actress debuted her new look last night at the Max Mara Women in Film event in Hollywood, where the label also named her the face of the future.

This is the shortest Mara has ever gone, though she holds no reservations over changing up her look from time to time. She first stepped onto the scene with mile-long auburn layers, but two years ago, she went for the ever-trendy lob, then added platinum ombré highlights to her natural hue. Is it just us, or is her current look giving off serious Emma Watson vibes? Either way, we're loving it!

PHOTOS: See More Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2015