Kate Mara Models for Piperlime! Shop Her Favorite Pieces from the E-Tailer

To celebrate its revamped site and first ever in-house collection, Piperlime has been spending the past few weeks with some very fashionable guest editors. The e-tailer launched its 25 Days of Influencers campaign in August with Chrissy Teigen. Every day since, a different stylish lady has taken the reins as a style authority on the website to curate their fall fashion picks as well as talk about their personal style. And this week Kate Mara joined the ranks.

Mara models pieces from Piperlime's new eponymous label as well as items from the bevy of contemporary brands the site carries. Among her picks? A Soia & Kyo jacket ($520), AG Adriano Goldschmied cigarette jeans ($215), a Joie tee ($128), DVF pumps ($325), and a ZAC by Zac Posen handbag ($495), which she wears above.

Mara's curated picks reflect her personal style, which she describes as girl-meets-boy. "My style is pretty casual. I like to mix feminine pieces with a hint of an edge," the actress says on Piperlime's website. Watch the video above for more of her expert styling tips, plus head over to piperlime.com to shop her curated pieces!

