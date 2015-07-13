How Kate Mara’s Mascara Lasts for 12 Hours Without Any Touch Ups  

The only thing slightly more frustrating than traveling eyeliner? Lashes that fall flat in less than an hour. Much to our amazement (and jealousy), though, Kate Mara steered clear of this beauty problem while promoting Fantastic Four at Comic-Con over the weekend. Here, the star’s makeup artist shares the exact mascara and application technique that kept Mara's lush lashes going and going and going ...

“I really wanted her mascara to pop, so I used Orlane Volume Care Mascara ($40; neimanmarcus.com), which is truly my favorite–I use it on all of my clients,” Coleen Campbell tells InStyle. Since Mara was blessed with naturally curly lashes, Campbell skipped the eyelash curler and reached straight for the long-lasting formula for a full, dramatic look.

“To give darkness and depth to the root of her lashes, I used my opposite thumb to lift her eye slightly and then wiggled the mascara brush into the roots,” she says. “It really does the trick and lengthens the lashes without having to work too much at it, and without leaving any clumps.” She then repeated the same process on the bottom lashes.

Unlike most mascaras that fade and droop after a few hours of wear, the pro swears this one did the opposite at the event: “The Volume Care Mascara lasted from morning to night [in a 12 hour day], and I didn’t have to touch it up once."

