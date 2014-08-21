Kate Mara Loves Loafers! See How the Actress Styles the Menswear-Inspired Shoe

The right accessories can transform any outfit into something completely new—just ask Kate Mara. The actress, who once described her personal style MO to InStyle as feminine with an edge, has been toughening up her ensembles with some unexpected accessories. Namely: her loafers. The past month has seen Mara wearing not one, but three different but similarly modern takes on this menswear classic.

While leaving a salon in West Hollywood, Calif., Mara paired her dark wash jeans and boxy black shirt with a pair of Zara chain loafers (above, left). The actress wore a pair of black and white Michael by Michael Kors creepers with distressed denim and a patterned crop top in New York City (above, center). For a shopping trip at Intermix in New York City's SoHo neighborhood, Mara teamed her sunny yellow dress with ivory Jil Sander buckle strap loafers (above, right). And while a pair of flats or sandals would have looked great with any of these outfits, we love the unexpected edge Mara's footwear choices lend to them.

