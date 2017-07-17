Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Got Married in a Secret Ceremony—See the First Photo

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell have officially tied the knot! The couple, who worked together on the 2015 film Fantastic Four, got married in a secret ceremony over the weekend.

Both Mara and Bell tweeted out the same first photo from their nuptials on Monday, which shows the two sharing a kiss at the reception. By the looks of it, Mara wore a pretty ruffled white dress with an open back and her hair in an updo, while Bell looked handsome in a tux. “Nuptials,” Mara captioned the post, while Bell wrote, “Me & Mrs B.”

In case there was any confusion as to whether these two actually tied the knot, the actor changed his Twitter bio to reflect his new relationship status. “Father, husband, actor, tap dancer, Arsenal supporter, procrastinator,” it now reads. As for that “father” title, Bell has a son, born July 2013, with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

The couple announced their engagement in January, when Mara was spotted wearing a stunning diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

Congratulations to the happy couple!