Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Shared the First Picture of Their New Daughter

Back in February, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell announced that they'd be welcoming a baby soon. Well, the day's here — sort of. According to a Mara's latest Instagram post, the baby girl came a few weeks ago, but she made her Instagram debut today.

The new addition is Mara's very first child. Bell shares a 5-and-a-half-year-old son with his ex, Evan Rachel Wood. Like most things with this particular couple, Mara and Bell kept things low-key. There was no huge gender-reveal party, no over-the-top birth announcement, and no big magazine-cover reveal. Even the photo that Mara chose to post kept in line with the couple's under-the-radar attitude. It was just a peek at the new baby's feet.

"We had a baby a couple weeks ago … Here are her feet," Mara wrote.

People reports that the two began dating back in 2015. They got engaged in January 2017 and were officially married that July. Mara has been keeping her followers up to date with her pregnancy, posting photos from events in her maternity wear, including a snapshot from back in February at Elton John's AIDS Foundation Oscars Party, where she said that she and Bell were "on a date" with their bun in the oven.

Bell opened up to people about the challenges of fatherhood, mentioning that his own father abandoned him and his mother when he was still very young. Being a dad himself has helped him understand why his own father would do something like that, but it also confirmed that he'd never do that to his own children. Instead of running away or approaching the idea of parenting with anger, which is what he thinks may have happened with his father, he's going with love first.

"It's difficult raising a child. It's really stressful. It requires a lot of you. You have to sacrifice your life and some people don’t want to do that. It's not particularly noble, but I could see why the easier thing is to leave," he said in an interview with ES Magazine. "You can't be thinking, 'I'm doing this because no one ever gave me this experience.' The thing is not to love from a place of anger, because that is potentially devastating."