Kate Mara Delivers 4 Fantastic Outfits in a Single Day

Kate Mara may play a tough superhero as Sue Storm in the action-adventure Marvel film Fantastic Four (slated to hit theaters Friday). but off screen, her style is more sweet than anything else. She had a whirlwind of a press day yesterday, in which she changed into four fantastic outfits that featured a complex combination of classic charm, trend, and a dose of kick-ass cool.

The star kicked off the day with an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Michael wearing a darling floral-strewn Giambattista Valli sleeveless shift that she accented with an Emm Kuo clutch and pale pink croc embossed Sophia Webster pumps ($450; brownsfashion.com). Next, she was dialed up the timeless appeal with a red multicolor wool tweed Dior flared dress and burgundy Dior pumps. For her third daytime appearance, she headed to a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a tougher ensemble, courtesy of a lace David Koma LBD, but she tempered the edginess with a sleek clutch and Jimmy Choo cap-toe pumps.

And finally, she ended the night with the premiere, once again channeling her now-signature sweet-tough aesthetic with a bow-accented Valentino leather black dress that she styled with Jennifer Meyer earrings and black Stuart Weitzman sandals. Fantastic four, indeed.

At the Fantastic Four premiere, Kate Mara fused sweet and tough with a darling bow-accented Valentino leather black dress that she styled with Jennifer Meyer earrings and delicate black sandals. MediaPunch/REX

