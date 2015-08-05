Kate Mara Delivers 4 Fantastic Outfits in a Single Day

Kate Mara may play a tough superhero as Sue Storm in the action-adventure Marvel film Fantastic Four (slated to hit theaters Friday). but off screen, her style is more sweet than anything else. She had a whirlwind of a press day yesterday, in which she changed into four fantastic outfits that featured a complex combination of classic charm, trend, and a dose of kick-ass cool.
The star kicked off the day with an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Michael wearing a darling floral-strewn Giambattista Valli sleeveless shift that she accented with an Emm Kuo clutch and pale pink croc embossed Sophia Webster pumps ($450; brownsfashion.com). Next, she was dialed up the timeless appeal with a red multicolor wool tweed Dior flared dress and burgundy Dior pumps. For her third daytime appearance, she headed to a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a tougher ensemble, courtesy of a lace David Koma LBD, but she tempered the edginess with a sleek clutch and Jimmy Choo cap-toe pumps.
And finally, she ended the night with the premiere, once again channeling her now-signature sweet-tough aesthetic with a bow-accented Valentino leather black dress that she styled with Jennifer Meyer earrings and black Stuart Weitzman sandals. Fantastic four, indeed.