Fantastic Four Premiere: How to Get Kate Mara’s Flawless Makeup

If there’s a difference between looking fantastic and being fantastic, Kate Mara accomplished both at the premiere of Fantastic Four in New York City. Using Mara’s newly cropped cut and black Valentino dress as inspiration, makeup artist Coleen Campbell-Olwell kept things simple, only emphasizing two important features: her skin and lips.

To ensure long-lasting hydration throughout the big night, Campbell-Olwell tapped Kate Somerville Quench Oil Free Hydrating Face Serum ($75; sephora.com) onto Mara’s complexion. She then followed up with a layer of Kate Somerville Goat Milk Cream ($65; sephora.com) to achieve lightweight moisture.

After evening out Mara's skin tone, the pro dotted Smashbox Contour Stick in Contour ($45 for a set of 3 sticks; sephora.com) just below her cheekbones, swirling Lancome Blush Subtil Pallette in Ménage a Trois Flush ($43; lancome-usa.com) along the apples of her cheeks for a natural-looking glow. To create a luminous effect (without the glittery mess), Campbell-Olwell grabbed one of our favorite highlighters, Armani Fluid Sheer illuminator in #2 ($62; sephora.com), and blended the formula onto the tops of the star’s cheekbones.

Next, Campbell-Olwell complemented Mara’s brown eyes with a mix of shimmery green and copper shades before layering on a couple coats of mascara for a dose of drama. To complete the look, she swiped on a deep berry lip color (using Make Up Forever’s Desire, which was a part of the brand’s Fifty Shades of Grey collection) and lined her lips with a MAC Lip Pencil in Mahogany ($17; nordstrom.com) for extra dimension.

