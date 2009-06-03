Kate Hudson's New Hue

Hollywood's quintessential golden girl recently took a trip to the dark side, debuting brunette strands for her upcoming role in The Killer Inside Me. "It's a deeper color that still looks soft around the face," says Hudson's longtime colorist Negin Zand, who created the hue using a single process and semi-permanent dye. Thinking of trying a similar shade? "Ask your stylist for a gold-flecked, medium brown that will suit even fair skin complexions like Hudson's," Zand says. And don't forget to protect hair afterwards. "Wash strands every other day with a color-treated shampoo to avoid fading," Zand says. "It'll enhance your tone and shield it from the sun."

Try L'Oréal Professional Artec shampoo and conditioner in Walnut, $17 each at haircareusa.com.

