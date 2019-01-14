Kate Hudson, WW Ambassador, Doesn’t Believe in Diets 

On the day we met Kate Hudson at 11 a.m., she was running on just three and a half hours of sleep from the night before thanks to her newborn, had already taped a Good Morning America segment, quick changed her outfit, and then sat down for a day interviews — all with 3-month-old Rani Rose in tow.

Sounds exhausting, right? Trust us, she’s well aware.

Image zoom Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

“It’s the third time [having a baby], you just figure it's like riding a bike,” she told InStyle. “It's a lot, let's put it that way. It's a lot. I fortunately have the kind of constitution that can live on three hours of sleep, as long as I can catch up later. Right now, I have about three and a half today, and I’m doing pretty good. I just say, I’ll go to dinner tonight then bed and rest finally.”

Hudson keeps herself hard at work, but even having a new baby girl has not stopped her from adding to her resume. Her active wear company Fabletics even played into her decision to sign onto her latest venture: being the new ambassador for WW, formally known as Weight Watchers.

“Fabletics became such a huge part of my life, and I realized through that the number one thing people asked me is, ‘What's your diet? What do you eat?’” she said. “I've always said, I don't believe in diets. I don't think diets are the way to go. I think that diets don't work. You have to shift your lifestyle.”

For her, that means joining WW (and Oprah) with goals that are more about pumping breast milk than about losing weight.

“Right now, it's more about making sure that I'm pumping. My life is all about milk. It’s like, ‘Am I eating? And am I eating enough carbs? And making sure that I'm producing the right amount of milk? Am I pumping enough?’” she said. "So that's my number one."

A forthcoming film, she adds, is number two. "I'm about to do a picture where I have to be quite strong," she said. "I'd like to see if I can, you know, get there. I can get pretty strong, but I'd like to see if I could pump it up a notch, because [my character] needs to be pretty tough. She's a mentally tough character, but her body does need to be quite strong. So I'm excited to be able to do that — I can't do that while I'm breastfeeding — but it'll be exciting to get into it. I don't usually lift weights so I'll probably be lifting weights.”

As Hudson joins WW, her older kids — 15-year-old Ryder, 7-year-old Bingham — are paying attention.

“Ryder already is talking about, you know, ‘Well how many points is this?’ You start wanting to know, ‘Well mom, how many points is this bar?’ And I have to say, you're shocked at all those ‘healthy bars.’ I mean when you break down the science behind it, which WW does for you, and you realize how much of the day that is taking up. It’s wild.”