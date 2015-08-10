Kate Hudson Celebrates World Lion Day with an Adorable Instagram

Today we are observing World Lion Day, which is a global campaign that celebrates the magnificent beasts. In honor of the date 7-time-InStyle cover girl Kate Hudson took to Instagram to show her support by posting a throwback picture from a commercial she filmed a few years ago. In the image Hudson smiles as she poses amongst a pride of lion cubs. The 36-year-old actress urged her followers to get involved by captioning the photo, "I encourage you today to take a minute to scroll through all the amazing foundations that are tirelessly and admirably dedicating their lives to protect our wildlife and show your support."

RELATED: Kate Hudson and Michael Kors Team Up to Fight World Hunger

In 2007 Hudson teamed up with hairstylist David Babaii to create David Babaii for WildAid, a hair care brand that donated a percentage of the revenue toward WildAid's charitable cause to conserve wildlife. In 2009 the do-good company won InStyle's Best Beauty Buy award for "Best Green Hair Care Brand." The goal of the organization isn't only to stop animal poaching, but to eliminate the demand for wildlife products. Head over to WildAid's website to learn more about how you can get involved.

PHOTOS: Kate Hudson's Changing Looks